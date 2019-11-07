District 7120 Rotarians recently gathered in Canandaigua for the One Rotary Summit Conference to explore various issues, including membership growth, public image in the community and service projects.

Rotary leaders sought to explore and understand the synergy among membership, a public image program and humanitarian projects in advancing worldwide service efforts. The conference utilized small discussion groups supported by facilitators, which allowed attendees to discuss club projects and how they utilize a public outreach program to inform the community of what Rotary does.

Participants discussed the role and impact of social media, print media and service projects in sustaining the growth of Rotary’s membership. They discussed financial support provided by the Rotary Foundation locally and internationally.

Past District Gov. Norma Madayag-Reilly (Newark Rotary) chaired the conference.

Rotary District Gov. David Hannan (Newark Rotary) welcomed the attendees and encouraged them to exchange ideas. He said Rotary was a force for good in the world and expressed his hope that attendees leave the conference with a better understanding of how they can function as effective leaders.

Tom Brown (Elmira Rotary), district public image chair, spoke on the need to make people aware of what Rotary does in their community. Past District Gov. Tom Rogers (Canandaigua Rotary), chair of the District Foundation Committee, discussed the importance of supporting the Foundation, service projects and programs throughout the world.

Meg Huff (Bloomfield Rotary) and Karen Parkhurst (Victor-Farmington Rotary) discussed how the Foundation support projects that improve the health and well-being of people in need throughout the world.

Past District Gov. Scott MacDonell (Clifton Springs Rotary), district membership chair, discussed the importance of membership growth in expanding Rotary’s capabilities to serve others. He included video remarks by Mark Maloney, president of Rotary International, on the importance of membership development to the future of Rotary.

The conference ended with Madayag-Reilly asking each working group to share what they discussed in their sessions and what they learned from the experience. Participants were encouraged to return to their club and share at least one new idea from the conference that would facilitate expanding membership and increasing their club’s ability to serve others.