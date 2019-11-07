Victor resident joins Canandaigua National Bank

Greg Helmer, of Victor, recently joined Canandaigua National Bank & Trust as vice president and relationship manager, commercial services.

Helmer brings 20-plus years of experience in financial services to the position. A veteran of M&T Bank and Citibank’s management trainee program, Helmer spent the last seven years in M&T’s Business Banking Group as a senior relationship manager.

Helmer earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Hobart College and graduated from Leadership Rochester in 2014.