Bryson was a stray, hanging out with a colony of cats being fed by a kind lady. He is super friendly and handsome. Bryson is less than a year old.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.