Polite Ink. sketch & improv has partnered with Willow Domestic Violence Center to present “Oh Watta Night!” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at The Little Theatre, 240 E. Ave., Rochester.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $18 at www.politeink.com or https://bit.ly/2WQK9Hg. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $25.

A pre-show reception kicks off the evening at 6:30 p.m. The first 100 people will receive a complimentary Polite Ink. tote bag and Red Tie Variety will be the opening act.

Each year, Willow Domestic Violence Center provides services to over 7,500 survivors and reaches another 12,000 through prevention education in the Greater Rochester area. This past year, they’ve also introduced new pet shelter services for people transitioning into safety.