The Rochester Institute of Technology will celebrat Veterans Day with an event to honor veterans, service members and their families from 8 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 11, in the Gordon Field House and Activities Center, 1 Lomb Memorial Drive, Rochester.

The event will focus on “service after service,” recognizing the many ways veterans go on to serve their communities after completing their military service. The event will feature a keynote address from Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter

Several groups of interest to veterans — including the Veterans Outreach Center and Veterans Upward Bound — will have information available about the services they offer. The Pittsford Fireman’s Band will provide music and Eric Wheeler, assistant director of Career and Veteran Services at Monroe Community College, will serve as master of ceremonies.

The event is free to attend and includes coffee and a continental breakfast, but registration is encouraged using the Veterans Breakfast Registration Form. Contact Sandra Whitmore at 585-475-5453 or swwpro@rit.edu with questions or more information.