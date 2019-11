Here's your Thursday forecast:

Hi: 36° | Lo: 35°

Precipitation: 80% | Wind: NW at 10mph

Today: Yellow Alert: Rain develops this morning. Mixes with and changes to snow by midday with a slushy coating to an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with localized lake snows. Coating to an inch. Slick spots possible.