The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon Mondays-Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.

Nov. 25: Tater tot casserole, mini chef salad.

Nov. 26: BBQ chicken with cornbread topper, steamed rice and vegetables.

Nov. 27: Cheeseburgers on a roll with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions, French fries, side salad.

Nov. 28: Café closed. Happy Thanksgiving.

Nov. 29: Café closed.