According to FBI and police, the middle school students shared inappropriate and threatening messages along with images over the online gaming app called Discord. The plan was to attack the school with both guns and explosives. The three students are charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The students are under the age of 16.

An alleged plot by three school students to attack Albion Middle School has been foiled, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

According to Albion Police, the threat included a plan to attack the school with both guns and explosives. WGRZ reports the three middle school students set a date for the attack but would disclose what that was.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. That underlying felony was murder. Because of their age, police would not release their names but did confirm they are under the age of 16.

According to a letter from the Albion Central superintendent, a "small number" of middle school students shared inappropriate and threatening messages along with images in the online gaming app called Discord. Some concerning messages have been shared, repeated, and commented on by others on social media.

Cuomo issued a statement Friday, thanking everyone involved for their quick response to the threat. He also warned that "any person posing a threat to our schools will face the harshest possible penalty under the law - whether or not they intend to actually execute that threat."

The Albion Police Department worked with the Orleans County District Attorney's Office, the FBI, and the New York State Police in the case.