On Friday morning, federal court jurors returned a guilty verdict on charges of robbery and murder against Richard Wilbern after two days of deliberations.

In August 2003, Wilbern robbed the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster. During the robbery, Xerox employee Raymond Batzel tried to leave the credit union. Wilbern shot and killed him.

Wilbern was a former Xerox employee and was fired in 2001.

Federal investigators arrested Wilbern in the case in 2016.

He faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced in February.

The U.S. Attorney's Office will discuss the verdict Friday afternoon.