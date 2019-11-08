The East Irondequoit Central School District Board of Education announced the following upcoming school board meetings.

There will be regular board meetings at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Jan. 14, 2020, in the Board of Education Central Office, 600 Pardee Road, Rochester.

There will be a Capital Project vote from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Eastridge High School, Ninth Grade Gym, 2350 Ridge Road E, Rochester.

Visit www.eastiron.org for complete listings of 2019-20 board meeting dates, agenda, meeting packets and minutes.