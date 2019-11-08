Friendly Senior Living, celebrating its 170th anniversary in 2019, recently completed its $4.5 million capital campaign.

Funds raised during the campaign will support several key capital and program enhancements throughout the Friendly Senior Living continuum.

The capital and program enhancements supported by the fundraising campaign include enhanced memory care programming, including partnering with Dementia Care Specialists.

Stipends are provided to students to help with expenses such as books and childcare. The training program also includes career advancement opportunities, including the progression of certified nursing assistant to licensed practical nurse and licensed practical nurse to registered nurse.

A board-certified Music Therapist trained in Neurologic Music Therapy who works with residents on an individual basis to address specific needs, including helping those with Parkinson’s to walk and talk better and with more confidence, those with dementia to reorient themselves to the world and increase their levels of alertness and attention, and those with aphasia who cannot speak because of a stroke to find their voices.

New Friendly Home Café and gift shop.

New tranquility room, offering a peaceful space for Friendly Home Members and their families to spend time together.

New stone fire pit and gathering area at Cloverwood Senior Living.

An irrigation system at Cloverwood to enhance the landscaping.

A theater at Cloverwood.

The Cloverwood fitness center, which recently was upgraded to include the latest new equipment, including treadmills, elliptical machines and hand weights.

A formal celebration was hosted on Oct. 17, for key stakeholders, donors, employees, volunteers and community leaders to celebrate the organization’s 170th anniversary and the success of the fundraising campaign.