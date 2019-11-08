The Hillel Community Day School recently announced it has been selected for the 2019 Best of Rochester Award in the Private School category by the Rochester Award Program.

Each year, the Rochester Award Program identifies companies and organizations that achieve a positive image of nonprofit and small businesses through service to the community.

Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Rochester Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Visit www.Hillelschool.org for more information.