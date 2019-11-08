My sons and I were discussing KINDNESS DAY last Sunday at breakfast.

Each of us related a kindness that had been rendered to us, unsolicited, by a complete stranger recently.

Since Sunday was KINDNESS DAY it seemed apropos.

A lady named Elaine , who I met at the Congregational Church secondhand sale, insisted on buying me a bracelet and earrings that I had admired.

A woman who overheard my son Claude trying to pay for groceries with a gas card gift and not succeeding, extended her credit card to the cashier and paid for all his groceries! She wouldn’t give her name and told him he couldn’t send her a check.

Another son, Bill the trucker, was assisted by a fellow trucker when his truck developed mechanical problems. He has already paid it forward when he helped another trucker when his power steering went out, coming back from Buffalo.

WHO SAYS KINDNESS ISN’T ALIVE AND WELL IN UPSTATE NEW YORK?

Carol Ann Creswell

East Bloomfield