The board of trustees and staff of Penfield Public Library would like to thank the Friends of Penfield Public Library and its president, Nancy Anstadt, for helping the 2019 Annual Used Book Sale, held Sept. 10-14, raise so far a total of $29,043 over the five-day event.

This year’s sale marked the 43rd anniversary of the Friends’ Used Book Sale.

Special thanks are extended to Book Sale co-chairs Janet Flanagan, Gary Richardson and Nancy Anstadt, and their committee members: Friends and Treasurer and Secretary Ellen Garfinkel; Carole Pepe, publicity; Diane Robbins, book sorting; Barbara Olmstead Long, volunteer recruitment; Diane Meyer, membership and clean up; and Maggie Hession, disposal of items.

In addition to over 100 individual volunteers, very special thanks go out to Bill Buttle, Wayne Fisher and Joe Lane of the Penfield Facilities Department. Others participating in the book sale include Phyllis Ely, Renate Wirth, Pam Whitney, Carolyn Wise, Ricky Briggs, Jim Flanagan, Mark Poore, Tom Konopka, Bob Hession, Chris Okey, Carol Hutner, Ginny Reed, Tom and Liz Chrzanowski, Bob and Sandy Potter, George, Jonathan and Jennifer Anstadt.

This year, special thanks should be extended to Nick Marcin, Penfield varsity coach, for providing the following baseball team members who helped move books on Sept. 7: Jack Beganny, Travis and Tyler Bush, Colin Crowley, Luca Craramitarc, Sam Guiffrida, Jack and Will Fichtner, Brendan Harman, Drew Heinze, Jack Hickey, Trevor Hofer, Nick Ianniello, Jack Josephson, Matt Karpen, Lucas Kaper, Zach Kaper, Matt Mady, Matt Martucci, Nick Masters, Brendan Miller, Andrew Olson, Peyton Pace, Collin Pichany, Chase Playfair, Dom Porto, Jose Reyes, Ethan Snyderman, Nathan Sobko, James Stinebiser, Danny Stapleton, Brady Ventura and Rob Wing.

In addition, the following varsity tennis team members and their varsity coach Nairn Kucharik assisted with the transfer of books on Sept. 7: Brianna Chalupa, Serena Yang, Liya Stein, Delaney Allen, Abby Lozipone, Abby Mayfield, Jasmine Cohoon, Gabi Zapasnik and Tea Parris. The junior varsity members included Maddy Gunerman, Olga Rydkin, Novalie Nguyen, Arianna Brodwin-Sipols, Norah Khan, Sydney Major, Susan Wallace, Diane Dang, Kayla Way, Sara Zeller, Kadence Othsteller, Issy Roth, Lizzy Litvinov and Kaylie Warr.

Also helping with the clean up on Sept. 14 were the following wrestling team members and their

coach Ed Porto and Assistant Coach Stephen Jelsme: Kyle Spaulding, Cooper Kropman, Matthew McLaughlin, Nolan Wiess, Kiernan Magee, Dom Porto, Oliver Alva, Zane LePage, Chase Mayfair and Ella Bode. In addition, the following McQuaid students helped: Vincenzo Gelsomino, Hudson Proia, Jermaine Taggart, Michael Xander and Alex Steele under the direction of Patrick Flaherty. Girl Scouts Jennifer Luisi, Gloria and Calla Douglass under

Leader Joelle Mauer and co-leaders Allison and Lilly Beckwith assisted with clean up.

Thanks also to local merchants: Lisa’s Liquor Barn, Chateau Wine and Spirits and the Irondequoit Wegmans.

Finally, the library would like to thank publicly all the Penfield residents who joined the Friends’ organization, donated and purchased materials. Proceeds will be used to provide equipment, programs and other enhancements to Penfield Public Library that are not covered by the library’s general operating budget.