WEEKEND (and more) FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 32° | Lo: 26°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 12mph
Today: A few morning lake flakes and flurries with a dusting possible. Partly sunny and cold.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a flurry.
Mostly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 40° | Lo: 24°
Precipitation: 15% | Wind: SSW at 12mph
Mostly cloudy.
Showers possible in the afternoon
Sunday
Hi: 47° | Lo: 35°
Precipitation: 25% | Wind: SW at 14mph
Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Showers late in the day.
Periods of snow
Monday
Hi: 36° | Lo: 34°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: N at 9mph
Yellow Alert: Breezy and colder with snow developing.