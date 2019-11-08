Here's your weekend forecast:

WEEKEND (and more) FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 32° | Lo: 26°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 12mph

Today: A few morning lake flakes and flurries with a dusting possible. Partly sunny and cold.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a flurry.

Mostly cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 24°

Precipitation: 15% | Wind: SSW at 12mph

Mostly cloudy.

Showers possible in the afternoon

Sunday

Hi: 47° | Lo: 35°

Precipitation: 25% | Wind: SW at 14mph

Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Showers late in the day.

Periods of snow

Monday

Hi: 36° | Lo: 34°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: N at 9mph

Yellow Alert: Breezy and colder with snow developing.