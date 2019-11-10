Annual Light of Love planned for Dec. 1 at the Canandaigua VA.

The local chapter of the national Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., will hold its annual Light of Love Christmas Program on Dec. 1 at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center. The community is invited to participate in the event that will take place at 2 p.m. in the auditorium, Building 5, at the VA, 400 Fort Hill Ave.

Stars of Remembrance will be hung on the Christmas tree at the VA. Blue Star Mothers, New York Chapter 1, invites anyone who would like a star made for a past or current service member to contact the chapters’s website. A form can be filled out online and a photo submitted of the service member who is to be honored with a star. Blue stars for all service members; Gold stars for Killed in Action; Silver stars for Wounded in Action; and Black stars for POW/MIA.

All orders should be in by Nov. 26. Any received afterwards will be held till next year.

For more information about Blue Star Mothers and how to help with this year’s Holidays for Heroes program, visit. Or contactJoyce Mader, at 585-301-2662; or Bobbie Metcalfe at 585-200-0121.