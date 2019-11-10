Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Dean's list

Nathan D’Agostino, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Monroe Community College in Rochester. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA. D’Agostino, a film writing major, was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Theta Kappa.

Enrollements

Morgan Allen, of Bloomfield; Julia Gardner, Emily Guererri, Thomas Magnan, Clancy Rheude, Marjorie Rizzo and Tessa Stone, of Canandaigua; Bridgette Kelly, of Clifton Springs; Arrianna Lebron and Andrea Richter, of Farmington; Calvin Cataldo, Ianjose Fonollosa and Matthew Greene, of Geneva; Logan Lis, of Honeoye; Anthony Locicero, Emme Pieroni and Erin Rooney, of Macedon; Connor Clark, of Shortsville; and Alexander Baronsky, Kellen Bavis, Schuyler Carr, Patrick Fiorica, Lindsey Heckman and Jeremy Schopinsky, of Victor, enrolled as new students at the University at Albany in fall 2019.

Graduations

John Hill, of Victor, recently graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University.

Scholarships

Brianna Trotta, of Macedon, received a Red and White Scholarship, as well as a Provost Scholarship this fall at Youngstown State University in Ohio. Trotta majors in pre-nursing.

Volunteering

Tori Hackett, of Canandaigua; Olivia Harbol, of Macedon; and Kylie Gilbert, of Victor, volunteered on Bengals Dare to Care Day 2019 at Buffalo State.