Naples resident named Contributor of the Year

SAE International, a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions, recently recognized Rochester Institute of Technology professor Martin Gordon, of Naples, as a member of the 2019 Contributor of the Year Class.

Nominated by SAE International staff, class members were selected based on their commitment and contributions to the organization and mobility industry.

SAE will honor one class member with the International Contributor of the Year Award, acknowledging their commitment to advancing the industry through SAE activities.

Thompson volunteers honored for service milestones

UR Medicine Thompson Health recently honored volunteers for reaching service milestones ranging from 100 to 9,000 hours of service.

All 160 active volunteers were invited to the health system’s annual volunteer recognition luncheon, which celebrated the following residents:

9,000 hours: Richard Kolb, of Canandaigua.

5,000 hours: Eileen Alven, of Manchester, and Mina Drake, of Canandaigua.

2,000 hours: Janet Berg, Barbara Caulfield and Harold Murphy.

1,000 hours: Edwin Blance, Kathleen Coyle, Yvonne Harris, Barbara Hildreth, James Linder, Marilyn Pettinger, Angela Rockmaker, Linda Sutfin and Mary Lou Tetley.

500 hours: Robert Cownie, Charlene Smith, Barbara Urbaitis, Ruthel VanAmburg, Alice Vienna, Jeanne Waddington and Tom Wunder.

100 hours: Richard Cromwell, Fran Davis, Wanda Hill, Hal Martin, Peter Militello, Lisa Rising-Patchen, Pamela Savage, Janet Waxman and Cathleen Urell.