SUNY and CUNY schools will waive application fees for veterans and their spouses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

The announcement, coming a day before Veterans Day, will save veterans and thier spouses anywhere from $50 to $65 when they apply to a SUNY or CUNY campus. The changes will be made official at the next meeting of those systems' Board of Trustees.

In addition, Cuomo has announced that several state landmarks, including One World Trade Center in New York City, will be lit red, white and blue for Veterans Day on Monday.