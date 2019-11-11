“A Christmas Carol” will run Nov. 27-Dec. 29 on the Wilson Stage at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd.

This production features a script adapted by Mark Cuddy from Dickens’ novella, with music and lyrics by Gregg Coffin. Guy Paul is Ebenezer Scrooge. Making their Wilson Stage debuts are Matthew Morgan as Bob Cratchit and Devon Kolluri as the Ghost of Jacob Marley.

Joel Blum returns as Mr. Fezziwig and the Ghost of Christmas Present, as does Tess DeFlyer as Belle, Robert Adelman Hancock as Fred, Jean McCormick as Mrs. Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, and Katrina Marlett Ruggiero as the Fiddler. Local actors and youth complete the cast.

Tickets start at $25 for adults, $18 for ages 5-12. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.