The Blue Star Mothers of America Inc., New York Chapter No. 1 will hold its annual Light of Love at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Building 5 Auditorium at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Ave.

The Stars of Remembrance on the Christmas tree are bought in honor of servicemen and women, past and present. Orders must be submitted online by Nov. 26; orders received after this date will be held until next year.

This year’s Holidays for Heroes will provide trees and other holiday items to 14 deployed units. Trees start at $30. The Christmas Party in a Box covers up to 50 servicemembers for $60. Call 585-301-2662 or 585-200-0121 for information. The shipping date is Dec. 7.