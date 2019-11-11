The Country Dancers of Rochester will present its 36th annual Thanksgiving Dance Festival from 7 to 11 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Salem United Methodist Church, 60 Bittner St., Rochester.

The event will kick off with a contra dance to Polaris on Nov. 29, followed by an English country dance and waltzing to Center Street on Nov. 30. Other events on Saturday include dinner, a quilt raffle, and techno and rocking contras.

Callers for the weekend are Steve Zakon-Anderson, of Hancock, New Hampshire, and Kathy Heine, of Ithaca.

Admission is $70. Free street parking is available near Salem UMC. Visit cdrochester.org for information.