The Country Dancers of Rochester will present its 36th annual Thanksgiving Dance Festival from 7 to 11 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Salem United Methodist Church, 60 Bittner St., Rochester.
The event will kick off with a contra dance to Polaris on Nov. 29, followed by an English country dance and waltzing to Center Street on Nov. 30. Other events on Saturday include dinner, a quilt raffle, and techno and rocking contras.
Callers for the weekend are Steve Zakon-Anderson, of Hancock, New Hampshire, and Kathy Heine, of Ithaca.
Admission is $70. Free street parking is available near Salem UMC. Visit cdrochester.org for information.
CDR to hold 36th Thanksgiving Dance Fest
The Country Dancers of Rochester will present its 36th annual Thanksgiving Dance Festival from 7 to 11 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Salem United Methodist Church, 60 Bittner St., Rochester.