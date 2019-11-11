Empty Bowls Rochester 2019 will return for a 16th year at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Kodak Theater on the Ridge, 200 W. Ridge Road, Rochester.

Attendees will dine on soup and bread, and can take home an original bowl created by local artists to remind everyone they can make a difference for someone whose bowl is empty. The event will include beer and wine, dessert, live music, and a silent auction.

Empty Bowls raises awareness and money to address homelessness and hunger. Proceeds benefit people in crisis served by Catholic Family Center throughout Monroe County.

Tickets cost $30. Call (585) 262-7172 or visit cfcrochester.org/events for information.