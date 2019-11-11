The Folk Art Guild in Middlesex will present a series on the teachings of George Ivanovitch Gurdjieff from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Nov. 18-Dec. 9, through the Classics in Religion program at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St.

Gurdjieff gathered people around him in the first half of the 20th century. Since his death in 1949, groups worked with his music, writings, study of movement and oral tradition. His aim was to help people learn the meanings of their existence and the required efforts in realizing that meaning within their given circumstances.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted.