Rochester Blue Star Mothers will host a fundraiser during the Army vs. Navy football game at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 at MacGregor’s Grill and Tap Room, 2205 Buffalo Road.

The benefit will feature raffles, a silent auction and souvenir glasses for purchase. Donations made payable to “Rochester Blue Star Mothers” can be sent to Blue Star Mothers NY8, 459 South Ave., Rochester, New York, 14620.

Call (585) 350-7272, email bluestarmothersroc@gmail.com or visit bluestarmomsroc.com for information.