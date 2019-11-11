The Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford will ring in the holiday season with events throughout November and December, starting with Breakfast with St. Nick and “Preparing for Winter” on Nov. 30.

Families can enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast amidst twinkling lights and holiday greens hosted by Santa Claus himself from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids can write letters to the North Pole before meeting and receiving a gift from St. Nick. Reservations are required at (585) 538-8218. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 1-17. Breakfast includes admission for the day.

The Historic Village will be “Preparing for Winter” and getting ready for the colder days ahead that same day. Visitors can view demonstrations of candle-making, spinning, meat preservation and other activities vital to 19th-century New Yorkers as they faced the winter season.

Samples of holiday favorites like roasted chestnuts and mincemeat will be available, as well as a hot lunch in traditional 19th-century style at the historic Hosmer’s Inn. Guests can create and take home seasonal crafts for a small fee. Admission is $10 for adults, free for ages 17 and younger. Breakfast with St. Nick tickets include admission to this event.

In December, the holidays swing into high gear with the “Yuletide in the Country” tours and dinner on Dec. 6-8, 13-15 and 19-21. Guests can travel back in time and experience the wonders of the season as it was celebrated throughout the 1800s. At each stop in the Historic Village, they will be welcomed into a holiday vignette capturing a different holiday custom, including traditional Norwegian julekake cookie baking, a Polish Christmas Eve Wigilia dinner and a Hanukkah celebration.

New this year, GCV&M will offer tours for those with mobility issues and need extra time navigating the walk, as well as ASL-interpreted tours. Reservations for these specific tours can be made via email at info@gcv.org or (585) 294-8218.

Advance reservations are required for all tours at $25 per person. The Museum is offering a discount on select dates, with $2 off tour tickets for Dec. 6 and 8. This special runs until Dec. 2.

The Yuletide Dinner can be enjoyed in combination with a tour or as its own tradition. Call or order online at gcv.org/events for dinner reservations, which cost $30 for adults and $18 for ages 2-10.

Rounding out the season is Holiday Open House on Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can engage with various holiday preparations around the Village, including a tree-lighting, food tastings and a visit with St. Nick. Light lunch fare will be available that afternoon and the Yuletide Dinner will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets for Holiday Open House cost $10 for adults, $8 for GCV&M members and ages 3-17, and $6 for GCV&M member youth.

The Flint Hill Store will be open during all holiday season events.