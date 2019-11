The Phelps Community Historical Society, 66 Main St., will hold its annual wreath sale on Dec. 6-7.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Call 315-548-4940 to pre-order.

An open house will highlight PCHS’s Christmas tree and holiday decorations from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Tours, snacks and refreshments will be available.