The 2019 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival broke attendance records with 100,000-plus visitors, more than 25% over last year’s estimated 78,000.

“We’re thrilled that our eighth annual Fringe was the best yet in terms of attendance as well as acclaim,” said Erica Fee, founding festival producer. “Over and over, though, I heard how much joy it brought to people. It’s very gratifying to hear that; we all need joy in our lives.”

Fringe featured 667 performances and events — 219 of which were free of charge — over 12 days in 25-plus downtown venues. The festival debuted a Fringe Finale Weekend on Chestnut Street featuring last year’s headliners Massaoke, the Fringe Street Beat dance competition and Kids Day activities.

High winds forced French street theater company Plasticiens Volants to cancel one showing of “Pearl: Secrets of the Sea,” but the next night followed with two performances of the immersive, undersea adventure that played out in the downtown night sky.

“Free, spectacular, outdoor experiences like ‘Pearl’ are absolutely unique to this festival — none of the world’s other 200-plus Fringe festivals have anything like it,” said Justin Vigdor, board chairperson. “These performances draw a much more accurate cross-section of the population than ticketed, indoor events do, and provide unparalleled public access to the arts.”

Another Fringe mission is to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills.

“This festival supports and encourages creative exploration,” said Abby DeVuyst, who starred in “Bushwhacked British Bake Off.” “As an artist with a penchant toward the ridiculous and interactive, it has provided me with so many opportunities to experiment and be seen.”

Fringe’s independent venues book performances and events from applications: The Avyarium, Blackfriars Theatre, Eastman School of Music, Garth Fagan Dance, George Eastman Museum, Geva Theatre Center, Java’s Cafe, Central Library of Rochester, Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, The Little, The Lyric Theatre, Multi-use Community Cultural Center, Nox Cocktail Lounge, RIT City Space, Strasenburgh Planetarium, School of the Arts, and Writers & Books.

Fringe partnered with the Puerto Rican Festival to kick off of Hispanic Heritage Month. A collaboration with the Gateways Music Festival led to “A Celebration of the Life of Paul J. Burgett Through Music.”

The 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will run Sept. 15-26, with show submissions opening in February.