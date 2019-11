UR Medicine Thompson Health recently opened Thompson Health Pain Management at the Canandaigua Medical Group, 335 Parrish St.

Anthony Eidelman and Michelle Dugan are seeing patients for back and neck pain, cancer-related pain, complex regional pain syndromes, spinal radiculopathy, nerve injuries/peripheral neuropathy, peripheral joint pain, knee pain, post-herpetic neuralgia/shingles, and sports injuries.

Call 585-602-7246 or visit thompsonhealth.com for information.