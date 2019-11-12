As an educator, I have had the privilege of seeing the amazing work students do when they are thoroughly engaged in learning. Helping students find what drives them is one of the most critical tasks of a teacher. This is why recent work by Finger Lakes Community College faculty has gotten my attention. Their strategies for engaging students are making a difference in the classroom.

Early in October, the Messenger reported that FLCC was awarded $1.14 million from the National Science Foundation to expand its ongoing project to change how science is taught at the community college level. FLCC increasingly uses research opportunities to teach its students scientific principles; its faculty and staff have traveled the country showing other colleges how to build their own research programs. The article shared how a student lost track of time while working on a DNA research project in a lab. What a wonderful example of student engagement.

I have also learned about FLCC’s use of holography to teach human anatomy and physiology. Students wear visors to view larger-than-life images of human bones, organs and systems in three dimensions. This technology allows them to get up and walk around the classroom, interacting with the images to see how they relate to one another. FLCC is also studying its own students’ learning with holography and initial results suggest that the technology does improve learning.

FLCC also created the Regional Education Continuum, a project that fosters networking among FLCC faculty and local high school faculty. The goal is to build an education system that helps students move seamlessly from high school to college. These collegial opportunities to share creativity and innovation in teaching will surely benefit our students.

Dawn Santiago-Marullo is an adjunct professor with the University of Rochester's Warner School of Education and retired superintendent of the Victor Central School District.