Volunteers are working to ensure veterans buried at South Farmington Friends Cemetery, 4937 Shortsville Road, are honored for National Wreaths Across America Day at noon on Dec. 14.

The ceremony will be held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,200 locations. The goal is to place a balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran.

In 2018, volunteers from the South Farmington Friends Cemetery Foundation hosted a fundraiser that sponsored all 75 wreaths needed. This year, the Foundation is expanding is scope to every veteran’s grave in the town of Farmington, totaling more than 300 sites.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from an appreciative supporter who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the community of Farmington for participating in our mission to remember, honor and teach.”

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event. Volunteer and sponsor opportunities are available. Visit wreathsacrossamerica.org for information.