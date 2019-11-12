Resort staff welcome the first major snowfall while running their own machines to prepare for a Nov. 28 season start

SOUTH BRISTOL — While many dread the first snowfall of the season, Daniel Fuller often finds this time of year “exciting.”

As general manager of Bristol Mountain, Fuller welcomed the snowfall, although that didn’t stop the resort from running its own machines.

Given the need for “50 feet of snow for a base,” around the skiing trails, the resort is “more dependent on temperature than weather,” according to Fuller.

Starting at 6 p.m. Monday night, Bristol’s collective snow machines got snow on each of their signature trails, including the Upper Rocket, Hailey’s Run, Shooting Star and Eclipse trails.

Fuller anticipates continuing to run the snow all day Wednesday, in addition to Tuesday night.

“We’re fortunate that we got a complete snowmaking system,” Fuller said.

The resort has replaced eight SMI Puma Fan Guns on Upper Rocket for a total of 28, and the collective power of these guns ensures that Bristol “will be able to make more snow in a shorter period, ensuring consistent conditions” for all guests, according to an e-mailed statement from the organization.

Having opened on Dec. 19, 1964, Bristol Mountain will start up its 55th season this month on Nov. 28, depending on the weather, according to Fuller.

“This is a great time of year. It’s a good time,” Fuller said, adding how visitors who want to get their ski bindings checked can visit the resort anytime.