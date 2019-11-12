The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will meet on Dec. 3 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences will gather at 10 a.m. Gaelen McCormick will present “Beethoven Effect: A Musician’s Journey with Hearing Loss” at noon, followed by “First Responders: Police and Hard-of-Hearing Citizens” by Michael Murphy at 8 p.m.

All programs are free, and feature an inductive loop hearing system and open captions. Call (585) 266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org for information.