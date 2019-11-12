Patricia Douglas recently received the New York Association for Continuing and Community Education Student of the Year award in Albany. She is an adult student in the high school equivalency class at the Monroe 2-BOCES Center for Workforce Development in Gates.

Teacher Theresa Parsons nominated Douglas for the award. In her nomination letter, Parsons wrote, “Patricia left high school in the 10th grade due to unfortunate life circumstances. After years away from education, Patricia summoned the courage to try attending school again. Douglas joined the HSE class one year ago at the Center for Workforce Development and has consistently achieved gains. She works diligently every day to meet her goal and achieve her high school equivalency.”

“I returned to school because this has always been a goal to me, even when I was told many years ago by a mentor that I could never do it,” Douglas said. “All the staff members at CWD have shown me that they have confidence in me, that I can do this.”

Upon winning the award, Douglas said, “I finally feel like I was noticed in what I do to try to help others and also that I was not invisible. All I ever wanted to do was to help others in my lessons, to be positive and remind others to not give up on their goals.”

Douglas, 65, owns a hat-making business, Patty D Originals, and is a patent holder.

“This diploma will open doors for me,” she said. “Maybe I can go to college. It would be a good challenge for me.”

Douglas was honored before her HSE class in a ceremony by Superintendent JoAnne Antonacci; Tim Dobbertin, assistant superintendent for instructional programs; teachers Andrea Parker and Carolyn Yarton; state Sen. Joseph Robach, R-56th District; and CWD director Tom Schulte.

Douglas continues to work on obtaining her HSE and hopes to graduate in 2020.