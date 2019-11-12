NextGen Rochester, an affiliate of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, selected Denishea and Orlando Ortiz jointly to receive the 2019 Young Philanthropist of the Year Award.

The annual award, now in its fifth year, is given in honor of NextGen’s founding members to young philanthropists in Greater Rochester that embody the desire to promote the welfare of others through financial support and exemplary service to local community nonprofits.

Denishea Ortiz, director of strategic marketing and retail product management at Rochester Institute of Technology, currently chairs the RACF Marketing/Communications Committee. She is a member of the RACF Advancement Committee and Sigma Lambda Upsilon sorority, and a Causewave Community Partners board member.

Orlando Ortiz, component manufacturing manager at Gleason Works, is a volunteer and board president of the Rochester Puerto Rican Festival, board member of Foodlink and Pathstone, member of the RIT Alumni Association, and the 2019 Hispanic Business Person of the Year.

Denishea and Orlando honor the memory of their son, Gian, with an annual book drive for the Golisano Children’s Hospital and raise money through the Golisano Stroll for Strong Kids to thank the staff for their care of Gian during his life.

“Rochester is so fortunate to have this dynamic duo here and engaged in so many ways,” said Mary Holleran, RACF senior vice president of communications and CCP board member. “Their involvement in the community and with local nonprofits is exemplary. They have taken what was probably the saddest time in their lives and turned it into opportunities to do good and make a difference. That resilience and their always positive outlook is inspiring.”