Never one to let a bad idea go unsullied, Donald Trump has adopted Hillary Clinton’s foolish private email server strategy, in his case to cover up his embarrassing, clearly impeachable and possibly treasonous phone calls to the foreign leaders who play him for a reckless fool.

We now know that he and his White House flunkies stash the recordings of these disturbing conversations in a heavily guarded, classified server purportedly reserved for highly sensitive matters of national security. We also know that they do this because, God forbid, Trump’s blabbing national security secrets to foreign leaders, including U.S. adversaries like Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi, would be alarming if Congress and the public heard them. Finally, we know that this server is also used to hide the calls where he self-deals in order to line his pockets or boost his re-election chances.

All of which cries out for the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry to demand access to these concealed tapes. The kind of content they include has, of course, nothing to do with protecting national security. It has everything to do with Trump’s rampant abuse of power and exploitation of the presidency for his personal benefit. Because of this, they are also not legally protected by claims of executive privilege.

There is an even more important reason for gaining access to the Trump tapes than merely adding to the mountain of evidence of his gross misconduct. We need to know exactly what and how much damage he has done to our country during his talks with foreign leaders so we can begin to undo the damage.

There is a powerful precedent for Congress’ demanding the tapes. The unanimous Supreme Court decision in United States v. Richard M. Nixon required the then-president to turn over his infamous White House tapes. He did and days later, Nixon resigned rather than endure the shame of impeachment and a Senate trial when three patriotic Republicans told him it was time to go.

The Nixon tapes contained the “smoking gun” that showed him to be the crook he claimed he was not. The Trump tapes are, in comparison, a likely smoking thermonuclear weapon. When presidential scholars rethink the Watergate episode, they may conclude that Nixon was a near-paragon of virtue compared to the present occupant of the Oval Office.

Unfortunately, the very faux-Republicans who could repeat their predecessors’ patriotic duty have sold their souls to Trump in return for absolution from being “primaried.”

We keep hearing that history will not speak kindly about the “timorous cowering beasties” (a tip of the tam to Robert Burns) masquerading as congressional Republicans who have elected to throw in their lot with Trump, preferring dishonor over honor, more interested in saving their electoral skins than saving their country. They don’t give a fig for history’s judgment. Their punishment should not have to wait until they molder in their graves insensate to the opprobrium historians will heap upon them. No, they need to be punished for their shameful behavior now. Sadly, we must wait a full year before passing judgment upon them.

Canandaigua Academy graduate Richard Hermann is a law professor, legal blogger, author seven books and part-time resident of the Finger Lakes.