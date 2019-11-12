Bren Bataclan recently was in residency for a week at T.J. Connor Elementary School in the Wheatland-Chili Central School District, working with the school community and art teacher Julia Mazzota to create a mural the length of a hallway.

Bataclan’s murals and character paintings appear all over the world in seven continents, 70 countries and all 50 states. His story was featured in a Scholastic book in 2013. His message is “sharing the power of kindness through art.”

Fifth grader Georg Nau brought the idea of inviting Baraclan to Principal Daniel Murray last year.

“Thanks to the support of the WCPTA and the school district, we were able to bring Georg’s idea to light,” Murray said. “Bren hosted two assemblies for all of our K-5 students. He also did a character drawing workshop with all fifth grade students.”

The characters from the workshop were incorporated into a mural painted by Bataclan outside of the art room. Staff members were invited to help with the painting throughout the week.