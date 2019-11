Deputies say Philip Key faces burglary after breaking into a Canandaigua office.

Philip Key, 19, was arrested for burglary in the third degree yesterday by Ontario County Sheriff's deputies.

The incident occurred at the Hammocks apartment complex within the building's clubhouse. Key broke into the office and stole $200 in cash.

Key was later arraigned at the city's court and was later released on his own recognizance for a future court date.