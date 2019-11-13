Deputies are searching for animal taken from area CountryMax.

Deputies are searching for a ferret thief.

The animal was stolen from the CountryMax on West Henrietta Road on Saturday. Security cameras captured the incident.

Investigators say a woman removed a white female ferret from a cage, hid it under her sweatshirt, and walked out of the store. She then got into the passenger side of a red GMC SUV and took off.

The woman has long, dark hair and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray pants and dark shoes. Call 911 with any information.