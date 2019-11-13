Members of the Fairport Federal Credit Union recently approved the merger with Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union.

Fairport FCU, 70 S. Main St., will continue operations at its location under the same name, but as a division of Finger Lakes FCU. On a consolidated basis, the merger will serve 20,000 members, employ 50 employees and hold over $170 million in total assets at four branches.

The credit unions will officially combine financial statements this year, but will maintain two separate computer systems as they prepare for the integration of core operating systems. Full integration of accounts, products and services is expected to take place in May 2020.