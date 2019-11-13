Buses from 34 school districts as far away as Syracuse and Ithaca recently rolled up to Hilton High School so hundreds of students could participate in the 40th annual Hilton Model U.N. Conference.

The student-directed event provides debate opportunities for new and experienced high school delegates.

“For the past four decades, Hilton High School has graciously hosted nearly 1,000 high schoolers annually to debate, discuss and address the global issues at hand,” said Hridesh Signh, secretary general. “I would like to thank Hilton High School for facilitating 40 years of global citizenship and collaboration, and for tremendously impacting the lives of thousands of students.”

Students chaired 17 committees based on actual U.N. committees that debate proposals, present position papers and vote on resolutions. Schools select the country/countries they want to represent, and delegates prepare before the conference by researching that country’s stand on issues and current problems. Disarmament, Drugs and Crime, Children’s Fund, and the Great Turkish War are a few of the committees on which delegates took an active role representing their country while following parliamentary procedures.

Isabella Wattie, secretary general, spoke about positivity and gratitude during the opening ceremonies.

“In Model U.N., we stay positive and we believe that the world can change and be a better place,” she said. “This motivates us to try our hardest to make it one. In Model U.N. and the real U.N., I like to think we operate with a higher amount of positivity. We work together with the positive mindset that our world has the ability to change for the better.”

In addition to being an opportunity to learn and collaborate with students from other schools, Model U.N. raises funds for charity. Students sold carnations and competed in Jar Wars to see which committee could raise the most money for a charity. This year, students raised $3,500 for the Red Cross International. The charity was selected in response to the aftermath left by a series of hurricanes.

Hilton teacher Annette Wattie has coordinated the conference for the past 10 years. Before that, retired Hilton teachers Robert Phillips and his wife, Mary, ran the conference for over 30 years.