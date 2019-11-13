The Gates Historical Society will present its annual Holly Days from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 1, 7-8 and 14-15 at the Hinchey Historical House and Park, 634 Hinchey Road, Rochester.

Ten trees decorated by local groups will be displayed throughout the house. Visitors are encouraged to vote on their favorite tree and an award will go to the winner.

The Hinchey Homestead is the only historic site in the town of Gates on the national and state Historic Register of Historic Places. Built in the 1870s, the 12-room Italianate farmhouse is filled with the Hinchey family’s furnishings and memorabilia, as well as other period items.

Admission is $5; tours and refreshments are available. The facility is not handicapped-accessible, as there are stairs into the house and to the second floor.

Call (585) 464-9740 or email gateshistoricalsociety@gmail.com for information.