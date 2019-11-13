My wife and I have spent our entire happy married life (66 years) in the town of Canandaigua, but we watch the shenanigans of our fair city with a great deal of fascination. It's hard to miss these activities when there is someone like Joe Nacca keeping us up to date.

While our town government probably has its share of somewhat devious deeds, the scale of the city's (and county's) attempts at making the rich richer and the poor poorer is somewhat mind-boggling. Mr. Nacca pointed out in his most recent essay (Daily Messenger, Nov. 10, 2019) that the total taxes on a new $811,000 condo was about the same as those on an existing $150,000 city home. That must make some city-dwellers wake up and take notice. (And this subsidizing is "designated to combat poverty.") Keep in mind that the "impoverished" person in this case is probably a wealthy family just new to Canandaigua city. Meanwhile, the "well-to-do" $150K resident might wonder — why? Actually, everyone must wonder — why?

The PILOT program probably was never meant to cause such results. (I don't believe, anyway.) But it has certainly done wonders for the concerned wealthy developers as well as the concerned wealthy residents, neither of whom were the intended beneficiaries.

So thank you, Mr. Nacca, for pointing out things we need to know.

Bill and Donna Andrews

Canandaigua