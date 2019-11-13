The Perinton zoning board of appeals meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in Town Hall, 1350 Turk Hill Road.

New applications being considered include

CPL, as agent for Baptist Home Caring Ministries, owner of property located at 4646 Nine Mile Point Road, requesting a variance of the town of Perinton Zoning Ordinance Section 208-27 — Public Buildings and Grounds — to allow a front canopy addition to set 50 feet from the front property line instead of 100 feet. Said property being located in a Residential A District.

Christopher and Kimberly Stansell, owners of property located at 46 Bittersweet Road, requesting a variance of the town of Perinton Zoning Ordinance Section 208-31D(1), to allow a proposed fence to be 57 feet from the front property line instead of 70 feet. Said property being located in a Residential A District.

Alexander Sellite, as agent for Gregory Brooks, owner of property located at 5 Pilgrim Circle, requesting a Special Permit under town of Perinton Zoning Ordinance Section 208-33A(8) (Customary Home Occupation), to allow an engraving business in the home. Said property being located in Residential C District.

Elizabeth Agte, owner of property located at 18 Towpath Trail, requesting a Special Permit under town of Perinton Zoning Ordinance Section 208-23, to allow honeybees to be kept on the property. Said property being located in a Residential B District.

The submission deadline is noon on the submission deadline date.

Meeting Date Submission Deadline Date

For the Dec. 16 meeting, the submission deadline is Nov. 18.

For the Jan. 1, 2020, meeting, the submission deadline is Dec. 23.

For the Feb. 24, 2020, meeting, the submission deadline is Jan. 27.

For the March 23, 2020, meeting, the submission deadline is Feb. 24.

Meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. on fourth Mondays, except as otherwise noted. Confirm with Lori Stid.

The town of Perinton Zoning Board of Appeals will hold public workshops at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Conference Room on each meeting date.

Visit http://www.perinton.org or http://www.perinton.org/boards.cfm for more information.