The annual leaf pick-up in the town of Webster began Oct. 28 and will continue through November. We are hoping for better weather than last year when the snow came early and interrupted our leaf routine for early snow plowing.

Please put leaves to the curb, not in the road or gutter, for pick-up as our Highway Department

crews come by. Putting leaves in the road could cause accidents and could clog drains and cause flooding in your streets. It is best to just put the leaves at the edge of your lawn for pick-up.

The Highway Department works very hard picking up leaves in Webster and transporting them back to the Highway garage to become leaf mulch in another two years. This is a very labor intensive six weeks with the town hiring extra help to rake and vacuum leaves throughout Webster.

The cost of leaf pickup alone will be over $300,000 with labor, gas and equipment. Just recently, leaf pick-up machines have gone from a cost of $19,000 to a cost of $38,000 because of new emission controls required on these machines by our federal government.

Our best advice to Webster homeowners is to get the leaves to the curb as soon as you can after they have fallen on your yard so we can gather them up before another early snowfall, which will always hamper our service. The mixture of snow and leaves is a combination that does not do well inside the machines, as I am sure you can imagine.

Also, please refrain from calling the Highway Department or town hall on when your street might be on the schedule for leaf pick-up. We have no set schedule except going from the west side of town to the east side of town many times over. We will also post on the town’s website and in my Webster Herald column when the last week of pick up will be.

Please be patient, as this is a long and demanding process by our Highway Department who do the best job possible for our Webster community. My hats off to them for doing a job that many other towns in Monroe County have abandoned over the last 10 years.

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.