The Fairport Board of Education will have the following meetings:

Regular Board of Education meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Fairport High School, Room 512, 1 Dave Paddock Way.

Audit/finance committee meeting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 20 in the district officer conference room, 28 W. Church St.

Policy committee meeting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 22 in the district officer conference room, 28 W. Church St.

Building visit from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 22 at Jefferson Avenue Elementary School, 303 Jefferson Ave.