Even the rains on Halloween could not dampen the spirits of trick-or-treaters for the Riga Recreation/Churchville Lions Club annual Halloween Parade.

The parade was canceled and the tricksters were directed to the Church Lodge in Churchville Park for the terrifically decorated venue. Once there, a candy corn guessing contest was held along with a costume contest.

Thanks goes out to the following for making this event possible: Monroe County Parks Department, Churchville Lions Club, Actual Natural Kids, the town of Riga, Main Street Deli, ANG and parents of the trick-or-treaters.

David Thomas

Riga Recreation supervisor