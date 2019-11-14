The Memorial Art Gallery of the University of Rochester, 500 University Ave., is exhibiting “De’VIA: The Manifesto Comes of Age” until Feb. 16, 2020.

In 1989, a group of deaf artists and a deaf art historian convened to discuss contemporary art by deaf artists. Recognizing a growing body of work that explicitly explored deaf culture and experience, the group issued a manifesto that proclaimed a new genre of art and articulated its defining features: “De’VIA: Deaf View/Image Art.”

The exhibition features work by the genre’s precursors, founders and artists whose work, which may not specifically identify with “De’VIA,” reflect the movement’s influence. The exhibition draws from the permanent collection of RIT’s Dyer Arts Center, located at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf.

“The Dyer Arts Center is thrilled to have selections of the permanent collection on display at the MAG,” director Tabitha Jacques said. “The works are such a valuable part of our deaf community and it is an amazing opportunity for visitors to see those gems.”

Visit mag.rochester.edu for information.