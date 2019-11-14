Tammy is a super sweet love-bug! About 1 year old, she was abandoned on the street because she was no longer wanted. She needs a family to appreciate her.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.