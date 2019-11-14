St. Louis Elementary School in Pittsford will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 at 11 Rand Place for parents to tour the school and learn about the faith-based learning program available to students.

The school also offers a developmental kindergarten for five-year-olds who are not quite ready for kindergarten.

The school is fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.